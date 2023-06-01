No more tobacco disclaimers needed on OTT, notes survey

31 May,2023

By Our Staff

We don’t agree with the findings of the report, but are publishing it as is. Perhaps a study of those who have suffered because of tobacco, should’ve also been studied.

Be that as it may, Koan Advisory Group, a technology policy consulting firm based in New Delhi, has released a study that challenges the prevailing narrative surrounding smoking habits in India. Released ahead of World No Tobacco Day today (May 31), the report titled The Effectiveness of Tobacco Disclaimers on OTT Content Services: A Behavioural Appraisal sheds light on the primary factors influencing smoking behaviour and questions the necessity of additional health warnings on Over-The-Top (OTT) content services.

Conducted between March and April 2023, the comprehensive survey engaged 1896 online users across 350 locations in India. Most of the respondents were men aged between 18 and 35. The study found that 66.6 percent of respondents remained indifferent to the depiction of smoking on OTT content services. Factors such as peer pressure, the influence of friends, and mental stress were identified as more significant drivers of smoking habits in India. The report also emphasised that people primarily consume OTT content for recreational purposes and found minimal evidence to support a direct causal relationship between OTT content and behavioural changes.

Moreover, the study revealed that many respondents questioned the need for additional disclaimers, citing existing content descriptors and age ratings as sufficient. Over 50 percent of participants expressed concerns that additional text disclaimers could negatively impact their viewing experience. The report explains that the prevalence of smartphone usage for OTT consumption, with screens typically ranging from six to seven inches, heightens the potential for distractions and disruption to the overall viewing experience.

Commenting on the study Vivan Sharan, Partner at Koan Advisory Group said: “Our study assesses the prevailing narrative on smoking habits in India. The findings highlight the minimal impact of OTT content on smoking habits, with peer pressure and mental stress emerging as more significant drivers. As policymakers deliberate on regulations, it is essential to consider the broader context and adopt a balanced approach. By embracing this, we can develop more effective strategies to combat smoking addiction while preserving the immersive and enjoyable viewing experience that audiences seek.”