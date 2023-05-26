Nickelodeon to air new IP on Sonic & Colors Rishtey

By Our Staff

Nickelodeon is all set to bring its recently announced 13th homegrown IP – ‘Kanha – Morpankh Samraat’ on Sonic. Nickelodeon will extend the show beyond its channel, and make way to the Viacom18’s Hindi general entertainment channel Colors Rishtey, thereby strengthening the kids’ franchise’s presence across different age groups and widening its impact.

Speaking on the latest addition to its homegrown IP lineup, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “At Nickelodeon, we have consistently set category benchmarks, revolutionising entertainment for young audiences. We believe that introducing a show like Kanha – Morpankh Samraat will help kids connect to their roots through inspiring tales from our rich cultural heritage. As we embark on this remarkable journey, we remain dedicated to strengthening our franchise while simultaneously extending our content beyond our kids’ network on Colors Rishtey, thus reaching new heights and connecting with the minds of kids and families alike.”

Anu Sikka, Head – Creative, Content, and Research, Kids TV Network, Viacom18 further added: “At Nickelodeon, we prioritize our young audience and strive to provide them with content that they truly enjoy. We have always broken the mould by bringing unique stories and endearing characters. While Kanha is an evergreen character, it’s time to bring back his tales in a new avatar that appeals to a wider audience. Our partnership with Cosmos-Maya further amplifies our commitment to creating groundbreaking content that sparks imagination and ignites young minds.”

Megha Tata, Chief Executive Officer, Cosmos Maya said: “As Nickelodeon embarks on the journey to create a new world with their latest IP ‘Kanha – Morpankh Samraat’, we are thrilled to partner with them once again. This association strengthens our bond and reflects our commitment to delivering engaging and captivating content to young viewers. Together with Nickelodeon, we are excited to bring to life the adventures of Lord Kanha in an adolescent avatar.”