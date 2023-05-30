NBCUniversal and JioCinema enter into a multi-year partnership

30 May,2023

By Our Staff

NBCUniversal (NBCU) and JioCinema, Viacom18’s streaming service, have entered into a multi-year partnership bringing thousands of hours of NBCU films and TV series to India. This partnership significantly bolsters JioCinema’s program offering and ensures that their viewers will be able to enjoy titles from NBCU’s world-renowned content portfolio. That portfolio is fueled by Comcast NBCUniversal’s powerhouse production entities and brands, which includes Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Bravo, and more.

Fans of reality television will also be able to indulge in all the drama, laughter, and emotional highs and lows found in NBCU’s unscripted series. Encompassed in the deal are shows like the hugely popular The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules; in addition to Family Karma, which follows seven Indian-American friends as they navigate life, love, careers and expectations of their traditional families; and The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, a transformational show – narrated by Amy Poehler – where three Swedes (an organizer, a designer and a psychologist), known as the ‘Death Cleaners,’ come to America to help people face mortality and remind us of all the ways we are alive.

This partnership leverages JioCinema’s reach and expertise to introduce Indian audiences to the Peacock brand and NBCU’s portfolio, while JioCinema cements its position as the largest OTT service in the market, now reinforced by an unprecedented volume of best-in-class films and series from NBCU.