MX Player powers up with Vserv AudiencePro

18 May,2023

By Our Staff

MX Player OTT platform has partnered with Vserv AudiencePro to enhance its audience stack and provide advertisers with richer audience segments and an evolved marketing solution.

Saurabh Khanna, VP – Vserv AudiencePro, said: “The combination of quality reach & scale, sharper audience segmentation, and cutting-edge data-driven solutions presents a compelling proposition for brands. MX Player & Vserv AudiencePro partnership brings this unique combination to the forefront thereby opening new avenues for brands to unlock new audiences or do smarter remarketing.”

MX Player Spokesperson added: “As one of the largest content platforms in the market, we are at the forefront of innovation and are constantly looking for ways to improve our offerings for advertisers. AudiencePro platform has established credibility in delivering quality segmentation to a range of brands. Our integration and partnership with them empowers us to offer more comprehensive audience segments and offer advertisers an evolved marketing solution that leverages data for deeper audience insights.”