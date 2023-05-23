MullenLowe US & Squarespace win big @ ADC

23 May,2023

By Our Staff

MullenLowe US New York and Squarespace New York led the way among top winners in the ADC 102nd Annual Awards Global Creative Rankings.

Based on cumulative points for all Cubes and Merits won, MullenLowe US New York was crowned this year’s ADC top-ranking global agency. The agency won two Best of Disciplines – in Brand/Communication Design and Illustration – for “Something To Offend Everyone” on behalf of Brooklyn Film Festival.

Squarespace New York also had a strong year, winning a total of eight Gold Cubes, as well as Best of Discipline in Brand-Side for “The Singularity”, working with Q Department New York, Final Cut New York, and Smuggler New York/Los Angeles.

Highlights of the ADC 102nd Annual Awards Global Creative Rankings are as follows:

ADC 102nd Global Agency Rankings

1. MullenLowe US New York

2. VMLY&R New York

3. FCB New York

4. Dentsu Tokyo

5. Serviceplan Germany Munich

6. Performance Art Toronto

7. Rethink Toronto/Montréal/Vancouver

8. VMLY&R Mexico City

9. McCann New York

10. adam&eve DDB London (tie)

11. DDB Chicago (tie)

ADC 102nd Global Agency Network Rankings

1. VMLY&R

2. DDB Worldwide

3. FCB

ADC 102nd Global Brand-Side Agency Rankings

1. Squarespace New York

2. Spotify In-House New York

3. Google Brand Studio APAC

ADC 102nd Global Brand Rankings

1. Squarespace

2. Coors Light

3. The New York Times Magazine

ADC 102nd Global Non-Profit Client Rankings

1. Brooklyn Film Festival

2. PAWS NY

3. Flutwein

ADC 102nd Global Production Company Rankings

1. Smuggler, New York/Los Angeles

2. Helo, Los Angeles

3. Paulus Co. Ltd, Seoul

ADC 102nd Global Music & Sound Company Rankings:

1. JSM Music New York

2. Yessian New York

3. Human New York

ADC 102nd Global Highest Ranked Work:

1. “Chillboards” by DDB Chicago with adam&eveDDB London, NORD DDB CPH Copenhagen, and Molson Coors for Coors Light

2. “Something to Offend Everyone” by MullenLowe US New York for Brooklyn Film Festival

3. “I Will Always Be Me” by VMLY&R New York for Dell Technologies and Intel