MSix&Partners wins mandate for Dr. Reddy’s OTC Business

29 May,2023

By Our Staff

MSix&Partners, GroupM’s youngest outcome-based agency, wins the integrated media mandate for Dr. Reddy’s OTC Business. The account will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai office, which will leverage its data and tech-driven approach to drive business growth for the client through targeted and effective media planning and execution.

Commenting on the win, Subhamay Mukhopadhyay, Managing Partner, MSix&Partners India said: “We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Reddy’s and bring our data-driven approach to the table. As a data and tech-driven agency, we understand the importance of driving business growth through bespoke, dedicated, multi-disciplinary teams that closely partner with our clients. Our data-driven approach is what sets us apart, and we’re excited to bring that to the table for Dr. Reddy’s. We look forward to adding value through our expertise in media planning and execution to deliver on the client’s objectives.”

Nigel Saldanha , Head of Marketing OTC, GG India for Dr. Reddy’s, added: “ We are on a very interesting journey in building an OTC business at Dr. Reddy’s GG India, and at this juncture, having the right partners on board is of paramount importance. After rigorous evaluations, we are happy to award the integrated media mandate to mSix&Partners India and look forward to accelerating our ambitions through this partnership.”