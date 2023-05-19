Mindshare drives home with media mandate of Maruti Suzuki

19 May,2023

By Our Staff

Mindshare bags mandate for Maruti Suzuki. The agency emerged victorious after a competitive multi-agency pitch. As a flagship agency from GroupM, Mindshare’s expertise, creativity, and strategic vision will help steer the Maruti Suzuki brand towards a faster lane of growth and success, operating from its Gurgaon office.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said: “We are looking forward to this partnership with Mindshare (Group M) as our integrated media agency. We expect to leverage Mindshare’s strengths in the media industry to synergize and optimize our media spends and co-create ground-breaking initiatives that will give us an edge in today’s competitive automotive industry. We look forward to the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.”

Added Helen McRae, CEO – Mindshare Asia Pacific: “This win by Mindshare in securing the media mandate for Maruti Suzuki is a significant milestone for the advertising industry in India. It highlights the agency’s exceptional capabilities in providing innovative and technology-driven solutions to their clients. We are excited to see the strategic vision and expertise of Mindshare to steer Maruti Suzuki towards sustainable and responsible growth. This partnership is a testament to the agency’s commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients and driving growth for businesses in the region.”

Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia, expressed his excitement, said: “We are thrilled to have a brand like Maruti Suzuki on board with Mindshare India. This win is not only a testament to the agency’s outstanding capabilities and offerings but also demonstrates GroupM’s commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients. It also demonstrates the agency’s ability to drive brands forward and build trust with clients. We look forward to seeing the innovative solutions that Mindshare will develop to drive Maruti Suzuki’s growth story forward.”