Marriott Bonvoy targets corporate travellers

09 May,2023

By Our Staff

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands and award-winning loyalty program, is inviting corporate travellers to reconnect with each other, create special moments and build memories through its latest campaign, “Spark This Moment”.

To empower and meet the evolving needs of meeting planners and corporate travellers, the new campaign highlights how guests can best maximize their meeting experience.

Said Ramesh Daryanani, Vice President of Global Sales, Asia Pacific: “We’ve seen a strong uptake in MICE bookings, indicating a deepened desire for human connection and face-to-face meetings since the easing of pandemic restrictions. With our diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts across the region, we’re able to deliver a wide range of offerings to meeting planners and corporate travellers to suit their needs, inspiring more meaningful connections and memorable moments.”