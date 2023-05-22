Marico Saffola Honey unveils new campaign

22 May,2023

By Our Staff

This World Bee Day (May 20), Marico Limited’s Saffola Honey brands, launched the #BEE-llionaire campaign. The campaign aimed to educate consumers and raise awareness on the importance of pollinators and the crucial role that bees play in our lives.

Commenting on the new digital campaign, Sanjay Mishra, COO-India & CEO – New Business– Marico Ltd, said: “Saffola, the Masterbrand is known for its purpose and innovation and this Saffola Honey campaign is yet another instance of our commitment to make a difference. The central idea of the #Bee-llionaire campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of bees and their role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem. Through this fun and educational campaign, we want to encourage our consumers to do their little bit towards environment. We believe that every little action counts, and together we can make a big difference. On this special day, let us come together and be grateful to bees for their invaluable contribution to our world.”