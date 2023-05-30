Macro factors impacting volatility in business…

30 May,2023

By Our Staff

GroupM along with MMA today has launched a marketers’ guide titled ‘Transform to Thrive’.

Notes the report: “In order to strategise on how organisations should “Transform to Thrive”, in an uncertain world, it is first important to delve into the drivers of uncertainty. With the objective of crafting a carefully researched and relevant report, MMA conducted a survey among senior marketing professionals across industries. The findings are what determined the roadmap for various elements of this report. 61% of marketers felt that macro environment factors like Covid, Ukraine war, inflation etc. have been the highest contributors to volatility in business, followed in innovations in technology and a shift in consumer trends and preferences,” adding: “Amidst these uncertain times, marketers also need to expand their focus on protecting their advertising spends from the rising threat of sophisticated fraud. A critical component in achieving this is ensuring safe inventory to engage the “right audience” with advertising campaigns. Brands must adopt a customer-centric advertising approach, prioritising the protection and acknowledgement of their consumers’ interests.”

Said Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia”: A marketer’s dashboard is spruced with business numbers, social numbers, service/outages, and innovation, all tied to delivering a superlative experience. This holistic approach ensures that marketing strategies are aligned with business goals, social engagement, service reliability, and innovation, all contributing to an exceptional customer experience. We embrace these trends and strive to provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers”, .

Added Moneka Khurana, Country Head & Board Member, MMA Global – India: “MMR’23 is a must-read for every marketer looking to thrive in the face of unprecedented change. It provides a roadmap for building a future-proof marketing organisation, one that is agile, consumer-centric, and data-driven, and leverages relevant tools and technologies to power it. At the MMA, we believe that the future belongs to those who embrace 2023 as the year with change being front and centre and are willing to challenge the status quo. This report brings perspectives from 25+ experts from across the ecosystem offering the needed understanding. Grab the MMR – Modern Marketing Reckoner to start your Transform to Thrive journey ”

Said Amit Jain, MMA India Board Chair; Chairman- L’Oréal India:“The Modern Marketing Reckoner 2023 offers a rich perspective on future-proofing marketing and being agile in the current times. It also drives perspectives on the power of AI, data, tech, and new media to accelerate business growth. We at MMA strongly believe that digital maturity must be measured in the context of key growth drivers to measure success and progress year on year. As the Chairperson of MMA India and L’Oreal India, I am excited to see the influence and shift in mindset this report will have on the marketing community.”

The landscape of customisation has extended beyond media, with innovative strategies such as QR scans on products to build “always on” engagement, exclusive product bundles for omnichannel, and leveraging the strength of online marketplaces for key occasions. Marketers are urged to embrace dynamic marketing strategies that cater to individual customer preferences and preferences for communication channels.

Furthermore, building flexible distribution networks that can quickly adapt to changing customer preferences is crucial. Organisations must pace up technological innovation to foster omnichannel growth and digitise supply chains, enabling real-time inventory management and delivery.

The report can be accessed here –https://drive.google.com/uc? id= 1K9951JJbeZqSIkwCjDPWwTqDCT9Nl 4Pu&export=download