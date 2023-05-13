Lowe Lintas enters Abby Awards

13 May,2023

By Our Staff

The news is as big as, say, an Aamir Khan returning to accept film awards. And it’s set to sizzle adland in the run-up to Goafest 2023, scheduled to be held from May 24 to 26. Yes, the Mullen Lowe Lintas Group is participating in the Creative Abby.

Lowe Lintas, or the Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, is entering the Abby Awards or the Abby One Show as they are called.

The news is confirmed, and we couldn’t hold on from breaking it even as we’ve been watching the endless analyses of the Karnataka Assembly Elections.

Lintas, as the agency has been known for eons, has stayed away from the Advertising Club awards for over two decades. Various attempts have been made through the years and the various captains the agency has had, but the response has been a ‘no’. It may be noted that the agency does participate in the Effie Awards, and has also been the top agency there, and gone to town about that accolade.

So it’s not that the folks at Lowe hate awards or the Ad Club, it’s just that there has been an allergy towards creative awards. And even an overdoes of Allegra hasn’t worked.

But things have changed at Lowe Lintas. There is a new A-team there, and the folks at the Advertising Club could see them see reason.

The number of entries may not be too many, but the news is already being welcomed by a cross-section of the advertising fraternity MxMIndia disturbed on a Saturday mid-morning.

According to unconfirmed information we have, Ogilvy has continued to stay away from Abby but some others like Wunderman Thompson and McCann are back.