Leo Burnett rules Abby @ Goafest 2023

29 May,2023

By Our Staff

After winning a Grand Prix on Day 2, and an indirect one on Day 1 where EssenceMediacom bagged a Grand Prix for the P&G’s The Missing Chapter, Leo Burnett was crowned Creative Agency of the Year. Of the 24 metals that are included in the Creative Agency roster, Leo Burnett took home 5 Gold, 9 Silver, 4 Bronze, and 6 Merits. LI was also recognized as the Branded Content & Entertainment Specialist Agency of The Year with a total of 7 metals including 2 Gold, 3 Silver, and 2 Bronze. The agency also won the Brand Activation & Promotions Specialist Agency of The Year title with a total of 11 metals across 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 6 Bronze. Leo Burnett India also won a Grand Prix for Oreo India’s Oreo #BringBack2011 campaign.

CEO Dheeraj Sinha and Chief Creative Officer Rajdeep Das were visibly ecstatic at the presentation of the Creative Agency of the Year, a title the agency bagged for the second year in a row. “Epic Brands, Epic Work and what an Epic Win,” exclaimed a tweet from the agency.

Meanwhile, Good Morning Films was recognised as the Video Craft Specialist of The Year with a total of 20 metals that included 5 Gold, 6 Silver, 5 Bronze, and 4 Merits.

The Young Maverick Gold Metal was awarded to Vasudha Roy, Abhijith SS, and Amaljith P of McCann Worldgroup India for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s Shagun Ka Lifafa campaign.

The Diversity Equality & Inclusion was awarded to Leo Burnett India for P&G Whisper’s ‘The Missing Chapter’.

VMLY&R won a Green Award for Unilever’ Smart Fill along with White Rivers Media for Astral Foundation’s Ice Stupas in Ladakh.

Grey Group won the Red Abby for Netmeds’ SilenceCancerNotTheFight