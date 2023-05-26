Leo Burnett bags a Grand Prix

26 May,2023

By Our Staff

The big news on Day 2 of Goafest was the awarding of the second Grand Prix of the festival and the first amongst the Creative Awards. Leo Burnett India was awarded a Grand Prix for Airtel’s ‘Airtel 175 Replayed’ campaign. The agency was also recognised as Digital Specialist Agency of The Year with a total of 15 metals. The category saw a total of 6 Gold, 15 Silver, and 37 Bronze Metals. There were six merits in the category.

Meanwhile, COG Culture was awarded as Design Specialist Agency of The Year, with a total of 16 metals. The category saw a total of 3 Gold, 13 Silver and 16 Bronze Metals along with 17 merits.

With a total of three Metals, Mindshare was recognised as Mobile Specialist Agency of The Year. The category witnessed a total of 15 metals with 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze and 4 merits.

Mindshare was also recognised as Specialist Agency of The Year with four metals. The category had 3 Gold, 6 Silver, 7 Bronze and 4 Merits being awarded.

FCB Group India was recognised as Direct Specialist Agency of The Year with 10 Metals in total. The category saw a total of 3 Gold, 12 Silver, 13 Bronze and 10 Merits being awarded.

FCB Group India was recognised as Public Relations Specialist Agency of The Year with 8 Metals. The category had 6 Gold, 9 Silver, 7 Bronze, and 4 Merits in total.

Meanwhile, with a total of 9 metals, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited was awarded as the Broadcaster of The Year Award. The category witnessed a total of 6 Gold, 8 Silver, 4 Bronze and 1 Merit.