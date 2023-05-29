Leadership updates at BCG

29 May,2023

By Our Staff

Rahul Jain will be the next System Leader for BCG India, taking over from Alpesh Shah who will move into a regional leadership position leading BCG’s CEO advisory in Asia Pacific. Abheek Singhi will take on the role of Chair of Practices and Partner Committee in India.

Commenting on the transition BCG’s CEO Christoph Schweizer said: “I am confident the new leadership will continue to drive BCG India’s stellar growth in the years ahead. The Indian system is one of our leading systems, and one which, BCG is very proud of globally. We all believe that in this decade and beyond India will play a consequential role on the world stage and BCG is committed to bringing our cutting-edge research and ideas to support ambitious Indian companies to take advantage of the mega trends shaping the world.”

Neeraj Aggarwal, Chair, Asia-Pacific, added: “I am extremely proud of the impact we have had in India. With over 110 Partners, we are the leaders in our segment and are excited to support our clients with even bolder ambitions. We have high expectations from the new leadership to build on our strong position.”