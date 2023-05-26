Krafton launches dedicated Esports channel for India

26 May,2023

By Our Staff

Krafton, Inc., the South Korean video game developr, has announced the launch of its Esports YouTube Channel and Instagram Page for India called Krafton India Esports. This channel is aimed at fostering the growth of the Esports ecosystem in the country. The Krafton India Esports YouTube Channel and Instagram page will serve as a hub for all Esports enthusiasts.

Speaking on the recent developments, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton, Inc. India, said: “India has always been an important market for us, and we are committed to nurturing the Esports ecosystem in the country. With our dedicated Esports channels and upcoming tournaments we look forward to bringing engaging experiences and growing together with our gaming community in the country.” Signing off, he said, “I am excited to be battling along- with our Publishing Head- Minu against some very talented players at the Devs Vs Players event”