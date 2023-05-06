Kinder Joy brings Tom & Jerry and Hello Kitty collectibles

By Our Staff

Kinder Joy, the confectionery brand of Ferrero, manufacturers of sweet-packaged products, has launched its new TVC campaign continuing with the tagline ‘Iss Mein Kuch Khaas Hai’ in India. With this new TVC launch, the brand is now announcing their limited-edition Kinder Joy range of Tom & Jerry and Hello Kitty toys.

With these limited-edition collectibles, Kinder Joy continues to strengthen its position in the Indian confectionery market and increase brand loyalty among its customers. The limited-edition collectibles are also likely to attract collectors of all ages who appreciate the uniqueness and novelty of the limited series.

Speaking on the campaign film, Amedeo Aragona, Regional Marketing Manager Indian Subcontinent – Kinder Brands at Ferrero said: “We are excited to bring Tom & Jerry and Hello Kitty to India, as they have a great appeal with kids and adults. The new collection will have new figurines which are very different from the previous launches. And we can’t wait for the kids to experience Kinder Joy’s latest range. Also, the use of Applaydu app makes it extra special for the children to learn along with the parents.”