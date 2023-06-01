KC Global Media & Prime Video launch Animax + GEM

31 May,2023

By Our Staff

KC Global Media Network and Prime Video, announced the launch of Japanese entertainment pack, Animax + GEM on Prime Video Channels in India. Animax + GEM offers customers a selection of popular Japanese anime, drama, and variety programmes with English subtitles from KC Global Media’s linear channels Animax and GEM.

Said George Chien, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of KC Global Media: “Fuelled by passionate fans and the strong following of Japanese pop culture in India, we are excited to bring the ultimate Japanese entertainment experience in collaboration with one of India’s leading streaming platforms. This partnership with Amazon Prime Video marks another significant milestone for us, as we continue our efforts to provide fans in India with greater accessibility across multiple genres of premium Japanese hit series and anime content, anytime, anywhere.”