Jindal Stainless and Social Panga Release Mother’s Day Film

09 May,2023

By Our Staff

Jindal Stainless along with integrated creative and digital agency Social Panga has launched a digital campaign this International Mother’s Day (May 14). The film highlights how our lives tend to make more sense when our moms are around.

Head of Corporate Communications, Jindal Stainless, Sonal Singh, said: “This campaign is dedicated to the backbone of our homes, the true heroes whose selfless love and sacrifices for their children knows no bounds – our mothers. Though the campaign storyline connects a mother’s unconditional love to home-cooked food, the connection between a mother and child is far more universal and deeper. We hope the campaign rekindles our gratitude towards our mothers.”

Gaurav Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga, added: “The idea that ‘when a child moves away from their home for the first time, they often face the initial struggle of making it on their own’ is everyone’s story. Our aim was to encapsulate that feeling with the selfless love of our mothers, so the audience can find their own story within this movie. As a corporate brand, Jindal Stainless itself has thousands of employees living outside their homes, and thus, the movie brings the point home in the sense of the employees finding the advertising efforts of their employer, relatable.”