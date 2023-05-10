IPL16 ads: They don’t make ’em like it anymore

10 May,2023

By Sanjeev Kotnala

I am a loyal IPL follower, and I watch the match telecast every evening. The quality of telecast and the options for the viewer have increased exponentially. However, that cannot be said for the ads telecast on IPL. Watching them makes me overtly nostalgic. In earlier IPL seasons, the brand and agency people invested much more effort into crafting and developing the advertisements. It is much more about media muscle and frequency than the craft today. Somewhere high frequency seems to be a substitute for creative content.

IPL 2008, the first edition, had everyone excited. It was expected to become the Super Bowl equivalent for advertising in India. Today, IPL is one of the richest sports leagues, with two months-plus of excitement and engagement, delivering eyeballs and loyal enthusiasts on digital and TV. IPL advertising almost defines the advertising spending trend for the nation. It should be common sense that the brands wanting to exploit the IPL matches across the season need multiple creatives to avoid overexposure and audience apathy. Unfortunately, the advertisements hardly reflect the thinking. The advertisement content and creative lack high engagement. It makes me think- They don’t make them like it anymore.

IPL- everything is not lost.

A few brands stand out in the scores of brands trying to effectively use the IPL platform across TV, OTT and Digital.

RuPAY

RuPay, with its UPI plus credit card communication, is an excellent example of focused communication. All three advertisements are interesting and engaging. The ‘ Silver Helping Hand’ , ‘ Catch Expert- Chaos in Museum’ , and the ‘ Slippery Spy- mole’ are fun to watch and communicate the message.

Unlike the Tata Tiago example of reasons to go for an E-SUV, which may not be the best and most effective way for the brand. Do people still need reasons to buy an electric vehicle!

DREAM11

DREAM11 has been consistent through the IPL seasons and has always worked on ‘All will play’. This season is no different. The brand continues the good work. The Bollywood and cricketers’ interactions as opponents in the game are engaging and funny. ‘ Lal Singh’ , ‘ You don’t go for awards’ , ‘ Dialogue Delivery’ , ‘ Viral’ , ‘ All is well’ , ‘ Duplicate ‘, ‘ Lagaan’ , ‘ Riaaz’ and ‘ Retake ‘ are a few of the ads. Hope to see more situations in the rest of the matches.

MYCIRCLE11

MyCircle11 has also done well with its ‘Second prize 1 crore- toh pehla prize kya hoga‘ communication, continuing the Giant theme and format. However, the situations and the excitement are missing as the idea becomes a prisoner of the format. And for some reason, the 2023 videos are unavailable, and even the site showed Jeeto 1 crore everyday campaign in 2021.

AMAZON

The ‘ Aaj Amazon se kya Khareeda’ series is another set of communication that makes the point while engaging the audience. It slowly builds on categories- the order size and common everyday items.

IPL ADS- ALL-TIME FAVOURITES

All of us will have different advertisements telecast with IPL seasons as favourites. Here are the ads that stand out. If I have missed some really good ones- do let me know.

VODAFONE ZOOZOO

The Vodafone ZOOZOO would rank as an all-time favourite of all IPL ads. The way the ads were conceived, executed, released, and the build-up was well planned and executed. In fact, they were produced and timed with the IPL season.

AMAZON CHONKPUR KE CHEETAHS

My other favourite of mine has been Chonkpur ke Cheetah by Amazon. Even today, in the Amazon ads, telecast on IPL16, the brand is extending the same- similar concepts like A-to-Z, Aapni Dukan , and a platform for everything, including your everyday items. Chonkpur was another instance and example of IPL-specific communication. The slow unveiling of the journey of Chonkpur ke Cheetah was well planned and executed, keeping the excitement high.

CRED – NOT EVERYONE GETS IT.

When the ‘ Cred – Not everyone gets it’ series started, it had a mixed reaction. But, the way the series progressed and the brand kept unleashing fresh creative starring another popular celebrity, it grew on you as an audience. A well-thought-through and executed campaign.

SWIGGY, NO ORDER IS SMALL.

Swiggy and Zomato both exploited the audience’s interest in watching the telecast. They have offered various schemes to make people order during the matches. However, what stands out are Swiggy ads of ‘ No order is small’ and ‘ What is the score’ . It also introduced the actor who became known as Swiggy Uncle and was featured in many more TV films.

ADD-ON

Not IPL Ad- but the Kid-adult format by FLIPKART was an engaging experiment killed by overexposure and format constraints. Another series that was engaging and interesting was Voltas Murthy .

Similarly, Make My Trip’s consistent use of celebrity Alia, and Ranveer Singh continues to be superbly executed with its own fun quotient while delivering the message. However, that cannot be said for Ranbir Kapoor – Asian Paint ads which lack engagement- proving that consistent use of celebrity is not the solution and the content remains the king.

NET-NET

Want to associate with IPL and exploit the platform? Then the brand must understand that the ads are the real breaks and the interruption in the audience’s interest. And the season is long, and the media cost is too high to associate. The brand message should be simplified and relayed to the audience through multiple creatives to keep the engagement levels up and excitement with the brand. Do invest in creative development and execution even at the cost of losing out on frequency of exposure. An excellent /Good creative exposed less number of times is a far better proposition than a mediocre/average creative exposed many, many times.