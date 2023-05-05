Indian M&E sector grew 20% in 2022: FICCI Frames-EY report

04 May,2023

By Our Staff

The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector grew 20% in 2022 to reach INR2.1 trillion (US$26.2 billion), 10% above its pre-pandemic levels in 2019. This was revealed in the FICCI-EY report titled ‘Windows of opportunity – India’s media & entertainment sector maximising across segments’ launched on Wednesday at the FICCI FRAMES 2023 in Mumbai.

Digital media has grown significantly, reaching INR571 billion and increasing its contribution to the M&E sector from 16% in 2019 to an astonishing 27% in 2022. It is important to note that the digital segment’s share of the entire M&E sector would rise to 50% if data costs were also to be factored in.

Said Ashish Pherwani, EY India Media & Entertainment Leader: “The Indian M&E consumer base is large but heterogenous, hungry for content but willing to pay only for value, and more than ready to experiment with technology, be it streaming, digital payments, online education, virtual experiences, e-commerce, social media, or gaming. The diverse consumer base, coupled with favourable macroeconomic and demographic factors, have translated into a very exciting time for the sector.”

Added Jyoti Deshpande, Co-Chair, FICCI Media and Entertainment Committee: “It’s an exciting time to be in the M&E business, as we leverage the three pillars of the industry – content, commerce, and community, fuelled by technological innovation. The sector is expected to grow 11.5% in 2023 to reach INR 2.34 trillion and further grow at a CAGR of 10.5% to reach INR 2.83 trillion by 2025. Through democratisation of the creator economy and disruption in digital distribution, I dream of an India with infinite storytellers finding infinite platforms to share their stories, engaging with audiences in every language, with India leading the charge across the global entertainment landscape.”

Experiential (outside the home) segments recovered in 2022: Filmed entertainment, live events and Out-of-home media segments together contributed 40% of the M&E sector’s total growth in 2022.

Advertising continued to outperform Indian GDP growth: At INR1,049 billion, advertising exceeded the INR1 trillion benchmark for the first time. In 2022, when India’s nominal GDP grew 15%, advertising recovered 19%. It is now 0.4% of India’s GDP, much lower than developed large markets like the US, Japan, and China, which are all between 0.6% and 1%.

M&A activity continued strong in 2022: There were over 125 deals in 2022 compared to 118 in 2021, of which 65% were in digital, gaming, and new media segments.

The M&E sector will grow at a CAGR of 10.5% to reach INR2.8 trillion in 2025: The key contributors to this growth will be digital, online gaming and television (together contributing to 65% of the growth), followed by animation and VFX (11%), live events (8%) and films (8%)

Segmental performance in 2022