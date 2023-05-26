India Today Group to launch English news channel in the UK

26 May,2023

By Our Staff

The India Today Group has announced the launch of India Today in the UK market from May 31. This is a follow-up to the launch of the Group’s Hindi news channel, Aaj Tak, in the UK market. Previously operating as a hybrid channel, Aaj Tak and India Today served UK audiences with unique content.

With the launch of India Today, the English news channel will now be available as a free-to-air service, broadcasting in standard definition (SD) and accessible on Sky Channel No. 523. This will position it alongside other prominent English news channels, including Sky News, BBC News, GB News and Talk TV.

Meanwhile, Aaj Tak will continue to be available on Sky Channel number 710, providing uninterrupted access to Hindi content for viewers. The India Today Group, renowned for its comprehensive news coverage and commitment to delivering high-quality content, is thrilled to bring its linear presence to the UK audience.