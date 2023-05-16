India Today Group channels now available in UAE

15 May,2023

By Our Staff

India Today Group will now be available for viewers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) region. Exclusive feeds of India Today and Aaj Tak channels are now available on the Etisalat (#AAJ TAK – 560, #India Today – 554) and DU platforms (#AAJ TAK – 84, #India Today – 76). NKN Media FZC has been appointed as the exclusive sales partner to market the two flagship news channels of the India Today Group.

Speaking about the Partnership, Dinesh Bhatia, Group CEO, India Today Group said: “The UAE region has a large diaspora of viewers with high interest in Indian news content. This offers a huge opportunity for India’s prestigious news network to bring timely and accurate news directly to these viewers. Besides, NKN will further bring us closer to advertisers and trade partners wanting to leverage the presence and following of India’s leading news brand.”

Abdul Majid Khan, CEO & Managing Director, NKN Media added: “I am delighted to join hands with India Today Group which is most prestigious and one of the largest media groups of India, to lead their brand presence in the UAE. I believe this will add immense value to our portfolio of channels and propositions for the region. The addition is evident to our strategic vision and objective of leading by enhancing our services to the growing market needs and demands and directing communications towards the specific Indian diaspora.”