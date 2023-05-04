Indeed unveils new brand campaign

By Our Staff

Indeed, the job search app, has unveiled a new campaign that connects job seekers with relevant work opportunities. Built on the theme of ‘Let Jobs Find You’, Indeed’s goal is to continue to create awareness among all job seekers. The ad campaign is conceptualiced and created by DDB Mudra.

Said Nishita Lalvani, Director, Indeed India and SEA: “Having observed the Indian labour market scenario for close to more than a decade, we strongly understand the unique perspective and requirements of Indian job-seekers, and offer customised solutions to help India get to work.”