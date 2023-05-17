Ikea rolls out new campaign

17 May,2023

By Our Staff

Ikea has launched its latest TVC campaign demonstrating multifunctional home furnishing solutions for consumers.

The TVCs capture the essence of Ikea’s mission to create a better everyday life for the many people by providing well-designed, good quality, affordable, and sustainable home furnishing products.

Anna Ohlin, Country Marketing Manager, IKEA India said: “We are aware of the evolving needs of our customers. With our new campaign, we are providing customers with endless possibilities while creating a functional living space for their homes. Our goal at IKEA is to ensure that living in a smaller space doesn’t compromise your comfort. Our TV commercials invite our viewers to discover the endless possibilities of multifunctional furniture and unlock their homes’ potential with IKEA’s home furnishing solutions.”