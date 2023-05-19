Havas Media Group India bolsters senior leadership

19 May,2023

By Our Staff

Havas Media Group India has announced a significant elevation of its senior leadership team across functions to further strengthen its structure. The strategic restructuring is part of the agency’s aggressive expansion of its business and service portfolios through collaborations and increased efficiency, in line with its unprecedented growth.

The leadership team comprising of Roopali Sharma, Harbir Singh, Saurabh Jain, Manish Sharma, Sanchita Roy, and Rohan Chincholi has been elevated to new roles effective immediately. The newly elevated senior leadership team will bring their extensive industry experience and expertise to drive the agency’s growth, foster innovation, and enhance its service offerings. Havas Media Group India is confident that the restructuring will strengthen its position in the media industry, enabling the agency to provide its clients with innovative and effective media solutions to achieve their business objectives.

The team will report to Uday Mohan, Managing Director, Havas Media India.

Commenting on the announcement, Havas Media Group India CEO, Mohit Joshi said: “We are delighted to elevate our core leadership team to new roles. Their exceptional dedication and business acumen have been critical to our success. In 2023, we have set very high growth targets for ourselves, and I am confident that the team will tap into attaining exceptional results aiding us create a meaningful difference in the country’s media eco-system. Congratulations to all.”