Gurvinder Sahni joins Persistent as CMO

16 May,2023

By Our Staff

Persistent Systems announced the appointment of Gurvinder Sahni as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for leading and setting the strategic vision for Persistent’s global marketing team.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent: “We are thrilled to welcome Gurvinder to the Persistent team as we continue our accelerated growth journey. With our recent announcement of $1 billion in annual revenue, it’s clear that our mission to help clients achieve sustainable growth through Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization is resonating across industries. As we focus on our next phase of growth, Gurvinder’s extensive marketing experience and transformation expertise will allow us to expand our dominant market position and reach new clients around the world.”