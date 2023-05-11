Gujarat Titans support fight against cancer

11 May,2023

By Our Staff

Gujarat Titans, the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 champions, will don lavender jerseys during their last home game of the 2023 season. The team will don the lavender jerseys. This initiative aims to highlight the critical issue of cancer.

Col Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans said: “Cancer causes millions of deaths worldwide and with a devastating impact on patients and their families. We are happy to do our bit in raising awareness about cancer, which not only is an effort to educate people about the importance of early detection but also underscores the significance of adopting a healthy lifestyle to reduce cancer risks. Our team is committed to drive positive change and contribute to the global fight against cancer.”

Earlier this year, the team launched its fitness initiative called Race with the Titans – which is designed to encourage a fitter lifestyle. The latest initiative builds on that with the upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad giving Gujarat Titans’ fans and the cricket community an opportunity to come together and show their support towards this essential cause. Through this initiative, the Gujarat Titans hope to inspire people to learn more about cancer prevention and the necessary lifestyle changes along with regular screening for early detection that can significantly reduce the risk of developing the disease.