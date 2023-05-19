Goibibo launches new campaign

19 May,2023

By Our Staff

Goibibo online travel booking brand has launched a new campaign. Titled #SabkaYaarDegaHazaar, the objective is to solve a peeve in the world of offers of hotel reservations. The film has been conceptualised by MagicCircle Communications and is live on YouTube from May 12.

Notes a communique: “Building on this insight, Goibibo’s campaign #SabkaYaarDegaHazaar, just as the name suggests, offers a flat discount of 1000 to first-time customers. The brand aims to add real value for its customers through the sharp and attractive offer, a refreshing departure from traditional ‘Up to X% discounts’ that are often only perceived as a pull factor. The campaign is brought to life by a digital film featuring leading social media stars Prajakta Kohli, Vihan Samat, and Sanjana Sarathy. The film showcases the three friends chatting about their hotel bookings for a Goa vacation, highlighting the various considerations of travel budgets. The extra INR 1000 from Goibibo is a compelling proposition that helps the group realise their plan.”