Goafest 2023 unveils agenda and speaker line-up

22 May,2023

By Our Staff

The Goafest 2023 organising committee has unveiled its speaker line-up and the agenda for the festival.

The three-day event will see over 60 leading global and Indian speakers and performers across 20 knowledge seminars and 11 masterclasses.

Leading advertising personalities like Nick Law – Global Creative Chairperson – Accenture Song and Ed Pank – Managing Director – WARC APAC will address the audiences. Besides this, celebrities from Indian sports and Bollywood like Harbhajan Singh, Tabu and Rana Daggubati will talk abut their achievements and stories of strength.

The panels will see participation of leading corporate personalities like Hemant Malik of ITC Foods, Rohit Kapoor of Swiggy, Prabha Narasimhan of Colgate-Palmolive, Chandan Mukherji of Nestle India, Priyanka Gill of Good Glamm Group, Ravi Santanam of HDFC and Vipul Prakash of MakeMyTrip.

The sessions will also see industry leaders like Rajan Anandan of Sequoia Capital, Sam Balsara of Madison, Josy Paul of BBDO, Rohit Ohri of FCB, Anusha Shetty of Grey, Dheeraj Sinha of Leo Burnett, Vikram Sakuja of Madison, Subhash Kamath, Anupriya Acharya of Publicis, Tarun Katyal of Coto, Lata Venkatesh of CNBC TV18, T Gangadhar of Quotient, Aditi Mishra of Lodestar UM, Amin Lakhani of Mindshare, Mohit Joshi of Havas Media, Naveen Khemka of Essence Mediacom, Geet Lulla of Comscore, Pankaj Krishna of Chrome DM and Salil Kumar of ITGD sharing their invaluable insights.

Special sessions curated by the Advertising Standards Council of India on Creator Calling Creator, by the IAA on Voice of Change on Gender Bias and Ad Asia 2023 Seoul Roadshow by AFAA have also been scheduled. Advertising Rocks, a unique industry initiative and Musical Contest, will also be staged.

On the entertainment end, there’s singer-composer Kanika Kapoor, playback singers Papon, Divya Kumar and Asees Kaur and Digital Creator and Stand Up Comic, Aiyoo Shraddha. Plus DJ Suketu, Savio and DJ AJ for the late evenings.