FuelBuddy partners with One Source

30 May,2023

By Our Staff

FuelBuddy, doorstep fuel delivery startup, has partnered with integrated marketing business impact consultancy, One Source, for their UAE launch and expansion. The partnership will include digital marketing, content marketing, performing marketing, and creative duties for FuelBuddy’s UAE business.

Founded in 2016 by Gautam Malhotra, Adnan Kidwai, and Divij Talwar, FuelBuddy has emerged as a pioneer in the energy distribution industry, offering innovative IoT and Cloud-enabled solutions for fuel storage and dispensing. Through its products such as Smart Tank, Diesel on Tap, FuelBuddy Vault, and BuddyCan, the brand is committed to digitising and democratising energy distribution across the globe, starting with India and the UAE.

The partnership will be led for One Source by Senior Consultant, Akanksha Srivastava, supported by the national team, at One Source.

Opining on the partnership Divij Talwar, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, FuelBuddy said, “With the fuel mobility market emerging at the pace that it is, we’ve already pioneered the market in India. With our global expansion plans, we were looking at partners who would help create business impact for us in a new market. The kind of experience we’ve had with One Source in India makes us believe they’re just the right partner for us towards achieving business goals via marketing.”

Srishty Chawla, Co-founder, One Source added: “Winning this remit is a testament to the kind of business impact work we do with our partners in India. One Source has grown its integrated marketing remits by 100% YoY, and now, we are expanding our presence across key growth regions such as the UAE. We are excited to work with FuelBuddy in the next phase of mutual growth and we will continue delivering exceptional business impact work to our partners.”