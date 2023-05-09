Fitterfly launches campaign to fight diabetes

08 May,2023

By Our Staff

Fitterfly, a health-tech company, has launched the #WorryNot campaign, a multi-platform initiative to support people living with type 2 diabetes. The campaign aims to help people live worry-free, happy, and healthy lives with the help of technology and personal coaching.

The three films launched as part of the #WorryNot campaign showcase the daily struggles of a person with diabetes – especially food restrictions, lack of motivation to exercise, and the effect of blood sugar fluctuations on sleep. These relatable situations are portrayed in a light-hearted manner followed by the coaches’ interventions which make life easier for the character.

Said Dr Arbinder Singal, Co-Founder and CEO, Fitterfly: “Science and technology have advanced and it is now possible for people to know what exactly works for their blood sugar and defeat diabetes in a simple and worry-free manner. We need to get this message across to each and every person living with diabetes. We want to create awareness and hope, inspire them to take action and live better. Our #WorryNot campaign is aimed at collating a huge bank of user-generated content about the daily struggles people living with diabetes face, and to provide them with a support system comprising of nutritionists, clinicians, fitness experts, and physios, as well as psychologists. We believe that with the right guidance, people with diabetes can enjoy their daily life without any worries.”