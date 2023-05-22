FCB launches FCB/Six, Ankit Banga is Chief Business Officer

22 May,2023

By Our Staff

FCB Group India has announced that it is accelerating its digital media, CX and performance offering in India with the launch of the creative data speciality division, FCB/Six.

One of FCB group’s initiatives, FCB/Six helps clients around the world activate their data, performance media and customer experiences by offering a suite of digital services such as Digital Media Planning & Buying, E-commerce Marketing, UI/UX Design & Development, CRM & Martech Solutions, Search Engine Optimisation, App Store & E-commerce Optimisation, Creative Performance Production Hub, Data Studio and a Command Centre for Listening & Online Reputation Management. The practice works closely with IPG’s data specialist Acxiom and external partners Meta, Google and Salesforce.

The launch of FCB/Six in India follows on the heels of FCB Group India’s recent acquisition of Kinnect, newly rebranded as FCB Kinnect. FCB/Six India will leverage Kinnect’s team of 115 platform and data experts to drive full-funnel marketing, including retention, engagement and loyalty, using its global proprietary tools and techniques.

FCB Group India has appointed Ankit Banga as Chief Business Officer to lead the operations for FCB/Six in India. Banga — who has over a decade of digital experience and has extensively led digital transformations, brand building and customer experience in the past — is excited over this new role. He will be supported by Bharatesh Salian, Sr. VP of Marketing Science and Customer Experience, FCB/Six India and Dhruv Shah, VP – Web Strategy & Organic Search, FCB/Six India.

Said Tina Allan, FCB Global Partner, Data Science and Connections: “FCB Group India’s acquisition of Kinnect has perfectly positioned us to grow FCB/Six in the region and deliver on the timely business activation needed to fuel timeless brand value for clients. By bringing FCB/Six to the market, we will continue to build new capabilities and evolve our services to create India’s most future-focused integrated advertising network.”

Speaking on the development, Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO of FCB Group India, said: “We are consistently evolving how we think about and approach working with media and technology thanks to our continuing investment in data-fuelled creative. With our latest acquisition, Kinnect, FCB Group India is better positioned to provide its clients with interdisciplinary, integrated digital creative solutions and propel FCB/SIX’s expansion. A recent collaboration between FCB Kinnect, FCB India and FCB Chicago to create the influencer “Chatpat” helped the NGO SOS Children’s Villages of India raise awareness and money to aid the homeless and destitute and is a perfect testament to our continued investment in data-fuelled creative.”

Regarding leading FCB/Six in India, Rohan Mehta, CEO of FCB Kinnect and FCB/Six India, said, “FCB/Six’s launch in India signifies the focus on delivering full-funnel value to our customers. The media, CX and Martech landscape are changing dynamically, and FCB/Six is well-poised to help clients navigate this market. I am super excited about this launch and Ankit’s helming this capability. Ankit’s extensive experience in transformational leadership and executional excellence will be a valuable asset to the entire leadership team at FCB/SIX India as we work towards creating meaningful consumer experiences for our brands across national and international markets.”

On his appointment, Banga said, “I’m grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me and excited to collaborate with FCB Group India’s leadership team to drive growth and scale for our clients. The launch of FCB/Six in India represents our commitment to unlocking the true value of digital through data-driven innovation, breaking media silos and delivering exceptional customer experiences. With comprehensive digital services and strategic partnerships, FCB/Six India is poised for success.”