Ex-Schbanger, Neel Shah launches Mentopreneur

25 May,2023

By Our Staff

Neel Shah, better known for his stint at Schbang, has launched Mentopreneur, a boutique brand consulting company dedicated to working extensively with funded start-ups, helping them navigate the path to growth from day zero.

“At Mentopreneur, our primary focus is to enhance value before valuation for start-ups,” said Shah.

Said Vivek Sharma, CMO, Pidilite Industries on Shah’s work: “It’s not easy to match the standards of Fevicol advertising on digital and Neel has done that to a large extent; speaks volumes of his creative abilities and passion”

Added Shah: “This decade belongs to Indian entrepreneurship and start-ups, and start-up founders require special attention that traditional advertising agencies lack. Founders are very excited in the start and sometimes the excitement leads to chaos, it’s our job to steer that excitement towards clarity and focus. I keep saying – Go Inside, before you go outside”. “Over the past year, we have had the privilege of serving renowned names and working with exceptional brands, although I cannot disclose them just yet. Stay tuned for future updates.”