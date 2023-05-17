Dentsu appoints Prerna Mehrotra as Chief Client Officer

By Our Staff

Dentsu announces the appointment of Prerna Mehrotra as Chief Client Officer, Dentsu APAC, expanding her current remit as CEO, Media, APAC. In this newly created role for the region, Prerna will focus on designing and delivering an elevated client experience across Dentsu’s services in creative, media, and customer experience management (CXM).

Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, Dentsu, said: “Prerna joined dentsu in 2016 as our Head of Investment and has continued to show her star quality, working across divisions and clients. This appointment is a huge testament to Prerna’s tenacity and growth mindset. She consistently demonstrates outstanding leadership and understanding of the changing client and consumer landscape, innovating products and services to capitalize on new opportunities for growth. I look forward to working closely with her in her new capacity and a critical new role for the APAC region.”

Added Yusuke Kasahara, CEO, Solutions APAC: “Prerna continues to elevate the culture of client-centricity across the network, ensuring we put forward the best of our talent and capabilities to deliver outstanding business solutions for our clients. She brings a strong point of view and critical thought leadership across business and marketing strategy to deliver growth for our clients and I’m delighted she has taken on her next challenge within Dentsu.”