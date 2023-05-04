Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Would you say that the Indian media has: a. Failed us, b. We get what we deserve, c. Turned itself meaningless, d. May be going through a low now, but will spring back or e. None of the above

03 May,2023

One more question to coincide with World Press Freedom Day. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 3 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Would you say that the Indian media has:

1. Failed us

2. We get what we deserve

3. Turned itself meaningless

4. May be going through a low now, but will spring back

5. None of the above

A. I am feeling like I am answering a question paper with an option to choose an answer from multiple choices.

My answer is: None of the Above. The options are so skewed at one end that none of the options, apart from the last one, represent the realities of life. For, more often than not, the truth lies in the intersections. Besides, we can’t generalise a deviant example as a deterministic option.