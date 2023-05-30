Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Would you say CSK was a worthy winner of IPL 2023? A word on GT: So near, but yet so far?!

Whattamatch!

Q. Would you say CSK was a worthy winner of IPL 2023? A word on GT: So near, but yet so far?!

A. Your first question when IPL started regarding which team I would be backing. I specifically mentioned CSK. I knew it was an emotional aspiration. Over a period of two months, that emotional expectation got converted into a conviction for many reasons: strategic and focused leadership, all team members knew what role they were expected to play, combination of experience and youth (experience: important for crunch situation, power and audacity for the youth), confidence in the team even when the team lost matches as MSD never changed the team. During the IPL, the team has not had any caps/ distinctions, yet they went ahead with their task (individual milestones were less in priority than team achievements).

Having said that, I must mention that there is no doubt that GT was one the best, if not the best teams in the tournament in terms of consistency, aggression and exemplary leadership. May be luck didn’t favour them in the final hour. Finally, here is a trivia: CSK won in Gujarat where a Chennai player rocked and the winning shot for CSK was delivered by a Gujarati. This is our India and this is the distinct mosaic of IPL.