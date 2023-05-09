Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | What’s your view/stand on Gavaskar and Sehwag starring in a Kamla Pasand ad?

09 May,2023

This was a tricky question, but we couldn’t have not asked it. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 9 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Das in the May 5 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar or click here: https://www.mxmindia.com/category/columns/das-ka-dum/

Q. What’s your view/stand on Gavaskar and Sehwag starring in a Kamla Pasand ad?

A. I know that public opinion (social media too) is abuzz with adverse reactions about national cricket heroes endorsing an alleged harmful category. I use the word alleged because the product being promoted is elaichi which is not a harmful substance.

I must add here that Sunil Gavaskar is very discerning in all that he does and thinks a hundred times before taking an endorsement decision. Am sure he has done his due diligence.

Having said that, I think sportstars – more than anyone else – must be more responsible about their endorsements. There are a million people who adore and emulate Messrs Gavaskar and Sehwag. I am sure they are aware of their responsibility. I hope they are.