29 May,2023

We were debating whether we should ask this question or one on the IPL final. Mother Nature helped us make the choice. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das’s response to our question in the May 29 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. We missed you at the Goafest and the Abby. What’s the buzz around the twin events that has been reaching you?

A. I am touched that you missed me at Goafest. Whenever I hear about the so-called buzz (read whisper), I get reminded of a quote of Lord John Russell: It is impossible that the whisper of a faction should prevail against the voice of a nation. How is it connected? Simple. The journalistic secret desire of a so-called whisper didn’t reach me. What reached me are facts that can be equated with the voice of the M&A industry.

Look at the facts:

number of entries, partners who were excited to be part of the annual mega festival, inspite of a tepid sentiment of advertising market, the size of the number of delegates at the festival, great speakers (there is, of course, always scope for improvement for improving the quality of fertiliser to increase cognitive nutrition), the presence of both legacy players and new age tech-enabled players, the presence of FTA channels who generally used to shun Goafest (going by facts, and not perception) in the past, May heat was a challenge but it could not dampen the spirit of the participants from the annual celebration, etc etc. Nothing else reached me worth mentioning.

Net-net Goafest rocked and the two industry bodies demonstrated exemplary camaraderie to execute the mother-of-all industry events in a befitting manner.