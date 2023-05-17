Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We have not produced marketers for Bharat, Nestle India chief Suresh Narayanan has said in an interview. Do you agree?

17 May,2023

Q. We have not produced marketers for Bharat, Nestle India chief Suresh Narayanan has said in an interview. Do you agree?

A. I agree largely with the observation. There might be exceptions but the present pedagogical format in management schools for managers/ marketers has a certain elitism or dependence on western case studies. More often than not, it is difficult to expose students for all unique cultural mores of india which change after every 150 km (even if it’s perceived to be a stretched imagination). It can be learnt only by walking the path of Tier 2/3/4 cities and get ethnographically en-cultured in specific market characteristics and consumer behaviour.