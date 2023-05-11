Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We are getting close to the business end of the IPL 2023. Your views on the tournament so far?

Q. We are getting close to the business end of the IPL 2023. Your views on the tournament so far

A. Oh, I love IPL, specially the twists and turns of most of the game. Look at how Mumbai Indians have jumped into the third position from the bottom of the points table. The twists and turns of the matches are comparable to some Netflix series.

So far as the ROI for advertisers are concerned, there are claims and counterclaims of linear and digital distribution channels. But, net-netm the claimed figures of audience numbers and immersion are staggering enough, suggesting the popularity of the tournament.