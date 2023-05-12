Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We are getting close to the business end of the IPL 2023. Your views on the tournament so far?

12 May,2023

We thought give a provocative response, but it’s not easy to provoke our Wizard with Words. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das with a response on an IPL 2023 question in the May 12 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar or click here: https://www.mxmindia.com/category/columns/das-ka-dum/

Q. Is Mother’s Day as a concept cashing in on a personal emotion? Or would you say that one should change with the times, and accept modern interpretations of relationships?

A. Mother’s Day celebration to honour and pay respects to mothers is now an established social more. The role of a mother in the lives of her children can’t be over-emphasised. Children have a special bond that begins the day they see their mothers for the first time and lasts forever. This is a quintessential emotion.

From this point of view, everyday needs to be celebrated for acknowledging it. If not anything, it has to be practiced on a daily basis.

Earmarking a special day gives an opportunity to express gratitude formally but must not stop at that. Time can’t change it. The relationship needn’t be reinterpreted with changing society’s value system. I know that with geographical mobility and rise of nuclear families (love for independence and growing up without mother as a guiding force) have perhaps eroded joint family values but the emotion attached to the ‘MOTHER’ can never change. It’s my personal opinion, of course.