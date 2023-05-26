Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | On Day 2 of the Goafest & Abby, Leo Burnett was Digital Specialist Agency of the Year, FCB topped PR, Mindshare led in Tech. Would you say, the days of the specialist agency are over, or is it that the Big Boys are also going truly 360 degree?

26 May,2023

26 May,2023

Q. On Day 2 of the Goafest & Abby, Leo Burnett was Digital Specialist Agency of the Year, FCB was PR specialist agency, Mindshare Technology Agency of the Year. Would you say, the days of the specialist agency are over, or is it that the Big Boys are also going truly 360 degree?

A. As they say, when everything changes, nothing changes. The circle ⭕️is conserved. I loved the focus on specialised capabilities of different agencies and they have won distinctions in their space. But that doesn’t mean that the other areas of an agency services are redundant or ignored. From that point of view, your last observation is true. Increasingly, marketers are looking at new age capabilities that encompass their business in a holistic manner (read 360 degrees) to access different cohorts of audience as per their tastes and preferences. In an exploded and imploded media landscape, an omnichannel understanding is more relevant than a unidimensional approach, unless a specific situation demands so.