Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Not many years ago, there was much excitement about Ficci-Frames and the EY/KPMG reports. No longer. Or have we grown more cynical and bored?

10 May,2023

We thought we could provoke him for a juicy answer, but no such luck. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 10 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Not many years ago, there was much excitement about Ficci-Frames and the EY/KPMG reports. No longer. Or have we grown more cynical and bored?

A. I didn’t know if there was excitement in the past or not on the reports, but I find them relevant being a media practitioner. Any research is purported to be directional and not supposed to be deterministic and conclusive. Any media practitioner and media studies centre would love to use it as a reference point for strategic media planning and academic reasons.