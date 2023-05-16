Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Lowe Lintas at the Abby. We hadn’t thought it would happen in our lifetime. What’s your view?

15 May,2023

Given the newsbreak on MxM on Saturday, we thought it would be good to ask this question. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 15 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Lowe Lintas at the Abby. We hadn’t thought it would happen in our lifetime. What’s your view

A. The Abby One Show awards at Goafest has been experiencing significant traction due to a continuous process evolution with changing realities in the ecosystem and thanks to new leadership in the stakeholders’ communities Besides, the Ad Club’s President along with Mancom members have been engaged with the stakeholders continuously to take their valuable viewpoints.

The awards are for the industry and the partnership with One Show has further reinforced the aspirational quality of Abby awards further. Hence more and more entries and participation are happening. We are happy as Ad Club has always been a cheerleader of excellence in creativity in communications.