Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | In large legacy news media entities in India, who actually calls the shots: a. The Editor, b. The Owner, c. The Sales Head, d. The Government or e. The Advertiser?

Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das

05 May,2023

The last in our series of questions coincide with World Press Freedom Day (which was on May 3). This one obviously to provoke our Wizard with Words. Without further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 5 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. In large legacy news media entities in India, who actually calls the shots:

1. The Editor

2. The Owner

3. The Sales Head

4. The Government

5. The Advertiser

A. In any organisational setup, one can’t take a siloed view of its functioning. It’s like asking which part of human body calls the shots. It’s a collective and well-synchronised functioning.

As an enterprise, the buck stops with the investor/entrepreneur, as s/he has taken the risk of investment. But it’s the people in various functions who work in tandem to make the organisation successful. And in today’s operating environment, viewing any function in silos is a sure recipe for failure.