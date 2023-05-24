Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If your advice was sought by the new Times of India print management, what would be your top counsel?

24 May,2023

Having spent over three decades with The Times of India group, our Wizard with Words was decidedly one of the best persons to be asked this question as well. Without any further ado, here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 24 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. If your advice was sought by the new Times of India print management, what would it your top counsel?

A. I can’t match the wisdom of the entrepreneurs of The Times of India group. So I don’t have the audacity of counselling them or for that matter any entrepreneur. Otherwise, I would have been a publisher by now.

Having said that, I may put forward a few macro thoughts on the subject::

1. the topography of media landscape has gone through significant shifts. And it’s not yet over if one takes into account many inter-category black swans and grey rhinos which could significantly upend many assumptions. Hence, it is better to reframe the classical management question: what business we are in? Is it a newspaper business or a news business? The answer to this question would determine how would the future trajectory of business would move.

2. a future-backwards multiple scenario-building exercise would enable experimentation of alternatives that would cater to a ‘growth mindset’ as opposed to a ‘fixed mindset’.

3. the classical business model of print media needs to be recalibrated as that’s the elephant in the room. Over-dependence on one element of the monetisation need to be morphed into multiple monetisation routes.

4. the skill for an established legacy business is to balance business process continuity and change.

5. investment in consumer and ethnographic research, even if it’s proprietary as the print industry is in no hurry to create a new currency of audience measurement and extent of immersion in various content in the paper. These would give confidence to the advertisers to take a renewed interest in print medium, rather than using the medium dominantly for tactical purposes.

6. in the age of data and analytics, it is important that every function in an enterprise (including the print media) use data-led insight (complemented by market realities and instinct) for impacting business outcome and consumer experience across the value chain of business. Consequently, every function need to upgrade their legacy capabilities to the new realities.

7. consequent to the previous point, the human resources department has to reassess the capabilities existing in each function and upskill them depending on the capability levels and invest in hiring new talents with state of the art capabilities. In the same way, HR has to constantly find out the need for learning and development for all departments to enable the organisation stay ahead of the curve

8. finally, all the departments must work in tandem to take forward the super-ordinate growth hacking ambition of the organisation.