Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Goafest and the Abby awards have kickstarted. Any words of advice to those agencies who have stayed away from the awards?

25 May,2023

An unfair thing to put our Wizard with Words on the spot, but we thought we’ll ask it nevertheless. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 25 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar or click here: https://www.mxmindia.com/category/columns/das-ka-dum/

Q. Goafest and the Abby One Show have kickstarted. Any words of advice to those agencies who have stayed away from the awards?

A. In a democratic culture (as is in India), individual/ collective choices have to be respected, as long as they are not infringing on national interests. Hence those agencies who have not sent their entries must have a legitimate reason and I am not privy to the same.

Incidentally, I don’t have any database who haven’t sent their entries. Let’s talk facts: both for Media Abby and Creative Abby, the number of entries has gone up this year. Let’s celebrate that, rather than wondering who all haven’t sent their entries. Goafest is rocking and would continue to rock.