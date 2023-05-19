Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Any brand and marketing tips you would like to offer political parties given that the next 18 months will see some high profile elections (and a mother-of-all one as well)?

19 May,2023

An unfair question to ask on a platform like this, you may say, but the answer we were looking at is from the prism of a marketer. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 19 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Any brand and marketing tips you would like to offer political parties given that the next 18 months will see some high profile elections (and a mother-of-all one as well)?

A. The basic principles of marketing are the same, even for political parties:

1. Know one’s core customers, both in demographic and psychographic parameters

2. What is one’s key product proposition in sync with the segment one wants to serve/appeal to

3. How is the positioning of the concerned product superior to other competitive offerings (read pre-election promises)

4. What should be the key planks of the communication and in which medium

5. What is the social media strategy to communicate with one’s key stakeholders, 24×7

6. The communication has to be different by national and hyper-local priorities.

The above strategy needs to be customised depending on whether the party is a defender of the current market leadership position or challenging an incumbent leader.