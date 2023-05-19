Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Any brand and marketing tips you would like to offer political parties given that the next 18 months will see some high profile elections (and a mother-of-all one as well)?

An unfair question to ask on a platform like this, you may say, but the answer we were looking at is from the prism of a marketer. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 19 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…
Q. Any brand and marketing tips you would like to offer political parties given that the next 18 months will see some high profile elections (and a mother-of-all one as well)?
A. The basic principles of marketing are the same, even for political parties:
1. Know one’s core customers, both in demographic and psychographic parameters
2. What is one’s key product proposition in sync with the segment one wants to serve/appeal to
3. How is the positioning of the concerned product superior to other competitive offerings (read pre-election promises)
4. What should be the key planks of the communication and in which medium
5. What is the social media strategy to communicate with one’s key stakeholders, 24×7
6. The communication has to be different by national and hyper-local priorities.
The above strategy needs to be customised depending on whether the party is a defender of the current market leadership position or challenging an incumbent leader.