Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A report we read noted that older marketers in the 55-64 feel discriminated against in the US workforce. Would you say this is also the case in India?

16 May,2023

We thought it would be interesting to ask this question. So here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 16 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

A. I have no first-hand experience of discrimination in the job market of the US, though I have heard about it. But my sample is not statistically significant to buttress your observation.

So far as India is concerned, there have been experiences of individuals at some point of their professional experience, overtly or covertly, on grounds of either personal biases, gender or age or for not being part of a coterie etc. These discriminations are not an institutionalised behaviour but I feel it affects most of the societies, all over the world.