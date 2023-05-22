Das ka Dum by Dr Bhaskar Das | We now know who the four qualifying teams are in IPL 2023? Your views on those who made it, and those who lost out?

Whatta Sunday it was. And we couldn’t not have asked this question to Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 22 edition of Das Ka Dum.

A. Yes I loved most of the games this year’s IPL due to a number of reasons. First, some of the games went down the wire and the excitement was equivalent, if not more, to some thrilling OTT shows. Secondly, this year is unique where even a panipuri seller (once upon a time) or a child from a poor family of a gas cylinder employee father could be a leading run-scorer in two teams. The earnings from IPL games have changed the fortunes of their families. So, IPL isn’t just a game for entertainment. It’s also an economic transformation engine for some people. I am referring to Yashasvi Jaisawal of RR and Rinku Singh of KKR. Their stories are so inspiring and it proves that if one has talent, one can excel.

I know I am not adhering to your core question but could not resist the temptation of sharing my thoughts on this year’s IPL.

The first three qualifying teams deserved to be there as they were consistent in their performances. The real dark horse is MI- the fourth qualifying team, but they earned it by their own merit which flourished a tad late. The teams at the bottom are consistent in non- performance. The other teams lacked consistency in performance like KKR, RR and Punjab Kings. Inconsistency happens when the team performance is over-dependent on a few stars as in case of RCB. It’s a team game. The team must have one solid power play batsman and a bowler, one middle level batsman who can build partnership, a pinch hitter for the last 2/3 overs and a good spinner. The team which has mix of these qualities is GT who has an Indian coach who acts like a FIFA coach ie he is so passionate to dynamically guide the team. And of course an inspiring leader/ captain.

Any of the four teams can be this year’s IPL winner, as a lot depends on the ground conditions and on that day how the team plays. As they say, in T-20 a team is as good as the last game.